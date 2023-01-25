Borealis String Quartet – February 10 at Chilliwack Cultural Centre (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Praised as being one of the most dynamic and exciting world-class ensembles of its generation, the Borealis String Quartet joins the much loved Bergmann Duo on February 10. Concertango will fill the Chilliwack Cultural Centre in an impassioned performance that will delight and inspire through the incredible sounds of the piano being juxtaposed against the string quartet!

With a programme that includes Bach’s Concerto for two keyboards in C major, as well as the Bergmann’s fiery version of Astor Piazzolla’s tangos, Milonga del Angel and Libertango, for a piano duet and string quartet that will leave you invigorated. Alongside these, Concertango also includes renditions of Carlos Gardel’s tangos, making sure that this afternoon concert is filled with boundless energy and joy.

Concertango is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on February 10, 2023 at 1:30 pm. Tickets are $29, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Concertango is generously sponsored by: The Chilliwack Progress, The British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.