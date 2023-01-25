Arctic Cold Spell with Wind Chill Hits Fraser Valley Late Friday BUT… No Snow

Fraser Valley – Another blast of Old Man Winter but unlike late December, Environment Canada predicts no snow.

5:42 PM PST Wednesday 25 January 2023

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

A cold spell is in the forecast for most of B.C.



Arctic air will invade B.C. beginning overnight Friday, with a major shift in temperature from our mild January.



Temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below normal over the South Coast.



Northern B.C. coastal areas will also see a rapid drop in temperatures, from above to below normal.



Gusty winds will accompany the arrival of the cold air, and the wind chill will make it feel even colder.



An extended period of strong outflow winds is expected through coastal valleys of the North and Central Coast (including Terrace, Prince Rupert, Kitimat, and Bella Coola) beginning Saturday morning.



Outflow winds will spread to the Sea to Sky and Fraser Valley Saturday night.



Temperatures are expected to gradually rise late next week, in early February. However, there remains significant uncertainty on the timing of a return to seasonal temperatures.