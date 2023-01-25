Skip to content

Abbotsford Coldest Night of the Year 2023 – Two Walks – Sponsored by Cyrus Centre Abbotsford

Abbotysford – Sponsored by Abbotsford’s Cyrus Centre, The Coldest Night of the Year is a winterrific family-friendly walk to raise money for local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness.

You can sign up for two different walks on February 25 and team up, fundraise, walk, and gather for good… because it’s cold out there.

The walk is to raise awareness and #endyouthhomelessness.

Check out https://cnoy.org/location/abbotsford to learn more about how you can get involved.

