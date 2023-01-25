37 Year Old Hope Man, Well Known To Police, Arrested for B&E Theft

Hope – Hope RCMP have arrested a 37 year old man in connection with a business break and enter which occurred in Hope early Monday morning (January 23).

@ 6:45 am on Monday, January 23, 2023, Hope RCMP received a report of a suspicious male in the 300 block of Wallace Street after a concerned passerby observed a smashed front door and a male exiting a local business carrying a black garbage bag. Moments later, police received a call from the business’s alarm company advising of multiple activations within the business. A police car was in the area and responded soon after the first call. The suspect had already fled the area but was reported to be last seen running southbound on Fourth Avenue wearing grey sweatpants and a blue flannel jacket. While the responding police officer investigated the break-in at the scene, other police officers conducted patrols in search of the suspect.

About an hour later, Hope RCMP located and arrested a 37 year old Hope man in connection with this crime. The man is well known to police. Mounties recovered all of the merchandise stolen during this break and enter which is valued at approximately $2000. The recovered merchandise has since been returned it to the store owner. Investigation into this commercial break and enter continues.

Hope RCMP will be recommending charges of Break & Enter & Theft against the 37 year old Hope resident who is well known to police.