25th Annual Pacific Agriculture Show – Tradex – January 26 to 28

Abbotsford – Happy silver anniversary!

The 25th annual Pacific Agriculture Show, Western Canada’s largest agricultural event taking place January 26 to 28th, at Tradex in Abbotsford. 

The full list of exhibitors can be viewed here and the full list of speakers can be viewed here.

Bring the family out and enjoy the petting zoo, face painting, balloon artists, vintage farm equipment museum, tractors, and so much more! All are included with the price of admission.

As always Kubota is paying for your parking !

  • General Admission $15
  • Seniors and 4H $10
  • Kids under 14 years old FREE

Presented by Farm Credit Canada, website information is here.

2020 Pacific Agriculture Show/FVN
2019 Pacific Agriculture Show /FVN
2018 Pacific Agriculture Show/FVN

