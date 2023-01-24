Town Hall Meeting on Public Safety in Abbotsford with Two Local MP’s, AbbyPD – February 21

Abbotsford – On Tuesday, February 21, Brad Vis, Member of Parliament for Mission—Matsqui—Fraser Canyon, and the Honourable Ed Fast, Member of Parliament for Abbotsford, will be hosting a town hall on public safety. The Abbotsford Police Department will be giving a presentation on safety in the community and MPs Vis and Fast will hold a question-and-answer session.

“Public safety has always been one of the largest concerns I have heard from constituents,” said MP Vis. “Vandalism, violent crime and drug trafficking continue to plague our communities. This town hall will be an opportunity to hear from residents and explore ways to bolster public safety. Together, MP Fast, our Conservative colleagues and I are committed to supporting Abbotsford Police Department and all law enforcement in tackling the rampant crime in our streets so that residents can feel safe once again.”

The town hall will be hosted at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford and will begin at 7:00pm. Those interested in attending are asked to register here and submit questions in advance to brad.vis@parl.gc.ca.