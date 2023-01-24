UPDATE – Special Olympics Chilliwack FOUND A Basketball Coach – Program Resumes February 2

Chilliwack – JANUARY 24 UPDATE – “If you ask, they will come”….

After a public plea from Chilliwack Special Olympics to find a basketball coach, great news. From their Facebook page : We have found a coach for our basketball program! This means we can resume basketball next week – February 2nd!

ORIGINAL STORY – JANUARY 15 – Leonard Jones with Special Olympics Chilliwack has put out the call for basketball coaches.

This commitment would be Thursday Nights 7-8pm at AD Rundle Goes until the middle of March.

