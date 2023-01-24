Sexy and Hilarious Comic Strippers Back for a Night of Improv Comedy – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – February 10 – NOTE Naughty Content

Chilliwack — Bringing their purple bowties, Chip, Chip, Chip and Chip, are gyrating their way through a night of comedy as The Comic Strippers take over the Chilliwack Cultural Centre once again! On February 10, Chilliwack’s favourite fake stripper troupe is inviting you for a night of semi-undressed comedy, as The Comic Strippers give you a show you’ll never forget!

Oiled up and ready to show off their comedy bodies, The Comic Strippers are set to be another riot of uproarious comedy! Comprised of some of Canada’s best improv comedians, The Comic Strippers know how to make each show uniquely exciting and entertaining.

“We’re super excited to be returning to The Chilliwack Cultural Centre with our touring comedy show,” says creator and performer Roman Danylo. “We just had our tenth year anniversary and it feels so great to be out there touring again. Fans can expect some fun new twists, dances and comedy bits. Thanks for the laughs all these years Chilliwack!”

Danylo promises that the night will be filled with hilarity and that it will be an explosion of ridiculousness. You’ll be laughing along to these guys’ ‘charms’ – especially when the Chips start shaking their beer guts around. And remember, there’s no full nudity – just full hilarity!

WARNING: No extreme nudity, just extreme hilarity! A Show for All Genders… 19+ Only

The Comic Strippers is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on February 10, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $29, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

The Comic Strippers is generously sponsored by: The Chilliwack Progress, The British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.