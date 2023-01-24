MISSING – AbbyPD Searching for 57-Year-Old Shaunna-Rae Johnson

Abbotsford – AbbyPD is seeking public assistance in locating 57-Year-Old Shaunna-Rae Johnson.
She was last seen in central Abbotsford on January 4th.
Police are concerned for the well-being of Shaunna-Rae, and all attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful to date.
Shaunna-Rae was last seen in the 2700 block of Gladys Ave on January 4th, 2023 and may be using a bicycle for transportation. Shaunna-Rae is Indigenous, 5’5”, 132 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.
The AbbyPD General Investigative Section continues to investigate. AbbyPD ask Shaunna- Rae, or anyone with information about her, to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973 (abbypd).
File 2023-1899