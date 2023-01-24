Chilliwack Museum & Archives Unveiling Two New Exhibitions: The Suitcase Project and KALEIDOSCOPIC at an Opening Reception on February 9

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Museum & Archives will be unveiling two new exhibitions The Suitcase Project and KALEIDOSCOPIC at an Opening Reception on February 9 at 7:00pm.

The Suitcase Project, a travelling exhibition from the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre, is a multimedia exhibition asking yonsei and gosei (fourth and fifth generation) Japanese Canadians and Americans what they would pack if uprooted from their homes in a moment’s notice. While these descendants of the internment and incarceration may never have to endure the same forced uprooting as their ancestors, Kayla Isomura’s work examines how they, and those descended from families who experienced other forms of discrimination, remain affected by this history today through a series of photographs, short films and interviews.

KALEIDOSCOPIC is an original art installation created by local artist, Krista Kilvert, which presents artworks advocating for ethnocultural diversity. “Over the last century, immigration has not only shaped our country, but is intrinsically linked to our global identity”, explains Kilvert, “the works in this installation highlight the diversity of languages in Canada, as well as pose questions about acculturation as can be associated with assimilation and loss of cultural identity”.

The Opening Reception will feature appetizers and refreshments while viewers enjoy the first look at the exhibitions. Guests will enjoy artist talks from both Kayla and Krista, who will also be available for questions and discussion. Tickets are $10.00 for the general public and $5.00 for CMHS member, and include drinks. Tickets must be purchased in advance at shop.chilliwackmuseum.ca and will not be available at the door.

The Suitcase Project will be on display from February 9, 2023 to June 3, 2023.

KALEIDOSCOPIC will be on display from February 9, 2023 to June 10, 2023.