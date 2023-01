Chilliwack – Work along Princess Avenue in Chilliwack has seen many changes over the past couple of years. A new parkade connecting District 1881. A stretch of Princess between Young and Nowell is now one way.

Add to that, a new parking option downtown with the 34-stall Princess Avenue parking lot which is now open from 7 am – 5 pm. Hours will be extended once streetlighting connections are complete.

Learn more: http://ow.ly/3PCe50Mz8SA