Chilliwack – The Valley Huskers will be holding their Annual General Meeting at the Evergreen Hall in Chilliwack on February 22 at 7PM.

The Board of Directors will be locked in. The Huskers/ BCFC 2023 schedule has yet (as of press time) to be announced.

The Huskers are coming off a very good 2022 campaign. Although their record was 4-4, there were a few close games where the outcome could have gone the Huskers way.

