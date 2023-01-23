Skip to content

Second Weekend Shooting (within 24 Hours) on Abbotsford – Pullman Road – One Male Victim Injured

Home
Crime
Second Weekend Shooting (within 24 Hours) on Abbotsford – Pullman Road – One Male Victim Injured

Abbotsford – On Sunday night, January 22 (@6:30PM), Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to a shooting in the 27800 block of Pullman Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers identified a scene and located a male victim in his twenties.The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.The AbbyPDMajor Crime Unit has taken over the investigation with the assistance of Patrol Officers and the Forensic Identification Section.

Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation; however, the initial investigation suggests that this incident was not random.

Investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been travelling along Fraser Highway, between Station Road and Bradner Road,and along Lefeuvre Road between Downes Road and Swensson Avenue,between 5:30PM and 7:00PM.

If you have information,contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD File 2023-3300

Share This:

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts