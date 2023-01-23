Second Weekend Shooting (within 24 Hours) on Abbotsford – Pullman Road – One Male Victim Injured

Abbotsford – On Sunday night, January 22 (@6:30PM), Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to a shooting in the 27800 block of Pullman Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers identified a scene and located a male victim in his twenties.The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.The AbbyPDMajor Crime Unit has taken over the investigation with the assistance of Patrol Officers and the Forensic Identification Section.

Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation; however, the initial investigation suggests that this incident was not random.

Investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been travelling along Fraser Highway, between Station Road and Bradner Road,and along Lefeuvre Road between Downes Road and Swensson Avenue,between 5:30PM and 7:00PM.

If you have information,contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD File 2023-3300