New Accessible Playground Opens at the Landing (Next to Chilliwack Curling Club and Cultural Centre)

Chilliwack – The existing playground at the Landing has been replaced with a new, larger, fully accessible playground. The new playground was designed to offer unique play value and experiences for children of all ages and abilities through Universal Design principles and is open for play next to the Landing Leisure Centre, at 9145 Corbould Street.

The playground features rubber surfacing, a seven-foot-high “Mighty Sequoia” log-shaped structure with a wheelchair accessible tunnel and bench seating, a large 11×7-foot glider that resembles a boat and moves back and forth. Other features include a saucer swing, roller table, musical instruments and sensory play panels.

Council awarded the contract for this $370,000 playground design and construction project at their April 5, 2022 meeting. Long-time resident Bill Kelly has contributed over $250,000 towards various play structures around the Landing Leisure Centre and a portion of those funds was used towards the accessible playground at the Landing.

“We are committed to improving the accessibility of our facilities, services, parks, and public spaces,” said Mayor Popove. “This playground is one great step toward the City offering more inclusive playground spaces for all the children of Chilliwack.”

The playground was completed and opened to the public in December 2022. To learn more about Chilliwack’s inventory of parks and trails, visit chilliwack.com/parks.

2023 Landing Playground (Chilliwack) Update with Accessibility/FVN/Jan 23

2023 Landing Playground (Chilliwack) Update with Accessibility/FVN/Jan 23