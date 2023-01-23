Mission Minor Lacrosse Hosting 2023 Year End Provincial Championships for Women’s Box Lacrosse

Mission – This is a big deal for local lacrosse.

The Mission Minor Lacrosse Club will be hosting teams from all over British Columbia for the year end provincial championships for womens box lacrosse. The players will compete for the provincial championships hosted by British Columbia Lacrosse Association (BCLA) in the age group of U13 (11 and 12 year olds) U15 (13-14) U17 (15-16 years old ) and Junior (17 to 21 year old). In addition, where there is a division that is tiered for skill, there are separate tournaments for each tiered group, (i.e. U15 A and U15 B)

The tournament will be primarily hosted at the Mission Leisure Center, while also using one floor, ARC in Abbotsford.

The tournament will require a large volunteer group to welcome and support the various teams that will be coming to join us during this tournament.

This is only the second Provincial championships that Mission has hosted. The first female provincials.

Female lacrosse has really blossomed after a devastating COVID hit. Box Lacrosse was cancelled for one complete season and practices for a second. Some players skipped an entire division over the pandemic.

For more information contact:

Jason Hughlett, President, Mission Minor Lacrosse Club

Nicole Kokoska, VP of Box Lacrosse

www.missionminorlacrosse.com