Members of Chilliwack Giants U14 Coed Flag Football Team are Heading For Vegas Baby! – NFL Flag Tournament During 2023 Pro Bowl – February 1

Chilliwack – “They are a very special group of athletes and have represented and will continue to represent the Valley well.”

Colin Boyd, Vice President of the Chilliwack Giants Football Program is beaming, and some players and coaches are off to Las Vegas and the NFL Flag Football Showcase. The Giants team that will represent in Las Vegas in an actual international bowl leaves on February 1. They will play teams from Australia, China, Ghana, Germany, Japan, UK, Mexico, and two others from Canada.

Boyd told FVN:

They are a U14 coed flag football team with the Chilliwack Giants. Some of them were on the team that were the champions of their age group in the Valley Community Football League (VCFL) Spring Flag season. This team also won the British Columbia Community Football Association Championship for their age group in Kelowna, and of course the Inaugural NFL Flag Canada Tournament at Notre Dame Highschool in Vancouver, which earned them a spot to compete at the NFL Flag International tournament at the Pro Bowl, February 2023.

More importantly than all that, this is truly a special group of young athletes. They have worked together in reality for two years, building relationships and getting better to get to this point. When in Vancouver for the NFL Tournament, we were the first to arrive, and without direction or hesitation, they jumped into action to help set up. After the event, they were the only ones, again, without direction helping clean up, this I believe is what youth sports is all about.

2022 Chilliwack Giants