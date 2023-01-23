Hope and Area Transition Society Part of Grant Recipients – Funding to Eliminate Period Poverty

Hope/Victoria – People who have difficulty purchasing menstruation products in the Interior, Cranbrook, Hope, Kamloops, on the Lower Mainland and on southern Vancouver Island will soon have more options thanks to newly funded period poverty pilot projects created by local community organizations.

This includes the Hope and Area Transition Society.

From the Province: Hope and Area Transition Society – Hope – $15,000

Research project with survey to inform the purchase and distribution of menstrual products and will also develop educational materials for products for rural youth.

Through a provincial grant announced in May 2022, United Way BC has dispersed approximately $220,000 for 10 pilot projects that work toward the elimination of period poverty.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity – “People with lower incomes who menstruate can be caught without products and face stigma and social isolation. This can also impact people who work or attend school. That’s why we’re working with United Way BC to deliver regional grants so local community organizations are empowered to create projects that will eliminate period poverty.”