Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association Fundraiser In Connection with Abbotsford Canucks – February 11

Abbotsford/Chilliwack – Another example of how hockey is all about family.

For a $30 ticket, you can watch the Abbotsford Canucks play Tuscon at the Abbotsford Centre. The ticket price also helps the Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association.

Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association are asking all involved in their programs, to talk to your team managers for ordering details.

Rewards for top team ticket sales include: the top two U9 teams get to play an exhibition game during intermission, the top U11-U21 team gets to sit on the bench for the warm up, and you have the knowledge that you played a part in a young hockey players dream of being with the pros.

Facebook information is here.