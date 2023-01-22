Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden Capped a Strong Weekend at the FIS Ski Cross World Cup in Idre Fjäll, Sweden

”

Idre Fjäll, Sweden/Calgary (Alpine Canada) – It was frustrating tryintot watch the overnight coverage of Reece Howden’s ski cross race, as CBC dropped the feed.

However, it was double podium day for Canada at Sunday’s FIS Ski Cross World Cup in Idre Fjäll, Sweden. Reece Howden (Cultus Lake, BC) capped a strong weekend with a win in the men’s race, and Marielle Thompson (Whistler BC) raced to third place in the women’s race.

On another beautiful day in Idre Fjäll, Howden was dominant. After finishing second in yesterday’s World Cup race, Howden won all today’s heats and led from start to finish in the finals. This is Howden’s second win of the season and fifth consecutive podium.

“It’s pretty sweet,” said grinning Howden. “It’s been a lot of work and having to do five races a day is tough. Fortunately, right now I’m fast and I’m focusing mentally to control what I can, and to keep fighting to just send it! It seems to be working out for me and I want to keep it rolling.”

The full article from Alpine Canada is here.

Next Race

FIS Para Alpine Ski World Championships 2023 at Espot and La Molina, Spain, continue through January 30th.

FIS Junior World Ski Championships continue in St. Anton, Austria, through January 25th.

Men’s tech head to Schladming, Austria, for races January 24-25

Women tech are in Kronplatz, Italy, January 24-25 and then in Spindleruv Mlyn (CZE) Jan 28-29

Men speed travel to Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, for races January 28 and 29.

Ski cross return to World Cup racing in Reiteralm, Austria, February 16 and 17.