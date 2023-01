Chilliwack – Chilliwack Council will have a public information meeting regarding the apartments and parkade development that will be part of the de-malling and rezoning for Chilliwack Mall.

The proposal includes the three building development with 200 units. 131 will be small apartment units. The development variance permit is about the aesthetics of the building and parking area including vehicles and bicycles.

Agenda is here – search for Public Information session 11.4

Chilliwack Mall – SmartCentres 2022