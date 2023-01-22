AbbyPD Investigate Targeted King Road Shooting – Four Injured

Abbotsford – On Saturday night, January 21st, 2023,(@7:40PM), Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to a shooting in the 28700 block of King Road.

Upon arrival,officers identified a scene and located four male victims in their twenties.

The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation with the assistance of Patrol Officers and the Forensic Identification Section.

Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation; however, the initial investigation suggests that this incident was not random and was a targeted incident.

Investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been travelling along King Road between the hours of 7:00 pm and 8:30 pm and ask them to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD File 2023-3199