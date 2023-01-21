UFV Sports Friday _ Cascades Basketball Success Against Wolfpack – Julia Tuchscherer Notches Triple-Double, Volleyball Split

Fraser Valley – Women’s Basketball: Julia Tuchscherer notches triple-double as Cascades top WolfPack



Abbotsford/Kamloops – Julia Tuchscherer notched the first triple-double in program history, as the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades got past the Thompson Rivers University Wolf Pack 103-28 on Friday night at the UFV Athletic Centre. The 103 points put up by the Cascades marks the second highest total put up by the team since joining Canada West in 2006.



As it happened:

The Cascades ended the first quarter on a 16-2 run, to take a 25-8 lead. The second quarter began with UFV going on a 27-2 run to put the game out of reach and lead 59-20 at the break.



UFV held TRU to just eight points in the second half, with only two of those coming in the fourth quarter, as the Cascades closed it out 103-28.



Top performers:

Julia Tuchscherer picked up 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists to collect the first triple-double in program history, while Deanna Tuchscherer picked up a game-high 18 points for the Cascades in the victory.



Makeba Taylor scored a team-high eight points for TRU in the effort, while Mya Derkach picked up five rebounds in the contest.



Quotable:

Cascades forward Julia Tuchscherer



“I guess it feels pretty good, but it’s not on me. The 10 assists are really hard to get and that’s all on my team, so I have to thank them for that.”



“We’ve been focusing on having a really good Friday night start, so that was encouraging moving forward this season, because we haven’t been getting the starts we want on Friday nights.”



“I was really tired at the end of the game, and I didn’t really know that I was close to getting the triple-double. Just having [my team] yelling and having their support it was really encouraging.”



Where they sit:

The win boosts the Cascades to 10-3 on the season, while the WolfPack fall to 1-12 this campaign. The two teams clash again on Saturday at the UFV Athletic Centre, with tip-off scheduled for 5 p.m. The game can also be seen live on Canada West TV.

Men’s Basketball: Jackson and Lopez lead Cascades past WolfPack



Abbotsford –The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades took down the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack 92-88 on Friday night at the UFV Athletic Centre.



As it happened:

The teams were even for most the first half, but with the score even at 37 with under four minutes remaining in the second quarter UFV went on a 13-5 run to lead 50-42 at the break.



The Cascades carried that advantage into the fourth, and with under a minute left in the game Chris Jackson hit a three pointer to increase UFV’s lead to 10 points at 90-80. TRU made a late push with six points coming from Asher Mayan, but it was not enough as the Cascades held on for the 92-88 victory.



Top performers:

Chris Jackson notched 22 points, six rebounds and three assists for UFV, while Dario Lopez had 29 points of his own to go with nine rebounds and four assists.



Asher Mayan had a tremendous night offensively for TRU as he scored a game-high 34 points while shooting 12 for 20 from the field.



Quotable:

Cascades forward Chris Jackson

“We are just trying to stick together, play with playoff intensity every game, and keep getting better every weekend. This win was huge, but we’ve got to get another on tomorrow.”



“We know each and every one of us can play, so when we are killing it on the glass and playing together it’s just something we know we can do and it makes the game that much easier.”



Where they sit:

The teams came into the Friday matchup with equal records, so the win moves the Cascades one game up on the WolfPack at 6-7, while TRU now falls to 5-8 in the hunt for the Canada West Playoffs.



The two teams face off in a pivotal matchup on Saturday at the UFV Athletic Centre, with the Cascades looking to put some space between them and the WolfPack, while the visitors will be looking to close the gap. Tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game can also be seen live on Canada West TV.

Women’s Volleyball: Strong blocking from Hardy-Francis helps Cascades beat WolfPack in four



Kamloops –The U SPORTS No. 6 ranked UFV Cascades extended their conference-best winning streak to eight games with a 3-1 (25-19, 26-28, 26-17, 25-18) win over the Thompson Rivers WolfPack on Friday in Kamloops.



As it happened:

The Cascades – led by Gabrielle Attieh with six kills – were just too efficient in the opening set, hitting .55 per cent as a team enroute to the 25-19 victory.



The Cascades had a 24-20 lead in the second, but a kill, and a three-serve streak from Brooklyn Olfert gave TRU a 25-24 lead. After a series of side outs, Erin Mutch got a pair of kills to close out the set for the WolfPack.



UFV jumped out to a seven-point lead early in the third, as they went on to take it 25-17. The WolfPack tried to keep pace in the fourth, but the Cascades’ offence proved to be too much on the day as they finished off the match 25-18.



Top performers:

Brooklyn Olfert led the WolfPack with 15 kills and four service aces. Kate Lamothe pitched in 12 kills of her own while Erin Mutch added ten.



Alicja Hardy-Francis notched four blocks and four aces for the Cascades on Friday, while Gabreille Attieh had a game-high 19 kills to go with one ace, and Lauren Attieh hit over 0.550 efficiency to finish the night with 16 kills.



Quotable:

Cascades head coach Janelle Rozema

“Thompson Rivers is a good team, and we expected to have to battle with them. I think it was really important when they won the second set that we started the following set really strong and took control over the match.”



“Alicja [Hardy-Francis] blocked really well. She got four blocks, but she followed the game plan really well. She had a lot of blocks that they covered and continued to play, but she had a fantastic blocking game.”



Where they sit:

The Cascades are now 12-5 on the season with the victory, while the loss gives TRU a 7-10 record. The two teams will battle once again on Saturday, with the match scheduled to begin at 4:45 p.m. in Kamloops.

Men’s Volleyball: Cascades drop five-setter to WolfPack



Kamloops – The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades dropped a five-set thriller (22-25, 25-20, 21-25, 33-31, 10-15) to the Thompson Rivers WolfPack on Friday in Kamloops.



As it happened:

The teams traded points back and forth in the opening set, but with the teams knotted at 21 apiece the WolfPack found the edge off a Sam Flowerday ace and kill to take it 25-22.



Caleb Kastelein picked up five kills in the second to boost the Cascades to the set win.



The WolfPack surged late again in the third. With the score level at 17, TRU pulled away to take it 25-21.



UFV trailed 24-22 in the fourth but battled back to close the gap and tie the set at 25-25. The teams traded blows to 31 apiece before a Tyson Ardell Kill and a Jonas Van Huizen ace gave the Cascades the 33-31 set win.



The Cascades rally would end there however, as TRU gained control in the fifth to end the match 15-10.



Top performers:

Caleb Kastelein was the driving force for the Cascades finishing the night with 17 kills. Nimo Benne had 14 kills to go along with an impressive five aces and two block assists. Jonas Van Huizen also showed his attacking prowess as the setter finished the night with 11 points, including two aces, to go along with 42 assists.



Sam Flowerday led the way for TRU with a game- high 25 kills to go along with two aces. Thundersky Walkingbear and Corbin Ockerman chipped in with 10 kills each with Ockerman also throwing in an ace. Second-year middle Riley Brinnen came up clutch in key moments for TRU, bringing energy off the bench.



Quotable:

Cascades assistant coach Matt Chapdelaine

“There were some moments of lapsed focus, and we had quite a number of serving errors that contributed, but all in all I felt pretty proud of how the team came together in key moments and found ways to battle. We just didn’t have enough of it today.”



“I think the men need to remember that they get to play the game. They get to be out there with their brothers doing something pretty special. The work that they put in gives them the privilege to go out and enjoy something that a lot of people don’t get to do. I think tomorrow they can come in there with a bit of that swagger and remember that they are out there to enjoy this.”



Where they sit:

With the win TRU moves to 7-8 on the year and strengthen their hold on eighth place in the conference. The Cascades meanwhile, fall to 4-13 on the year. These two teams will be back in action tomorrow afternoon in Kamloops with a scheduled start time of 3 p.m.