Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden Finishes Second at FIS Ski Cross in Sweden

Cultus Lake/Idre Fjäll Sweden (with files from CBC) – From Alpine Canada Alpin is at Idre Fjäll: The BIG RIG @reece_howden is BACK with another 2ND Place in Idre Fjäll Sweeden on Saturday, his 4th World Cup podium of the season.

6 Canadians (@bigairmar, @tianagairnz, @hannaheschmidt, @jschmidty18 and @drury.kc ) in the top 8 this morning means @canadaskicross is back following the holidays with serious heat! Round Two is Sunday.

From CBC: Canadian ski cross racer Reece Howden landed on the World Cup podium on Saturday in Idre Fjall, Sweden, winning a silver medal in the men’s big final.

Howden, of Cultus Lake, B.C., finished just behind Sweden’s David Mobaerg, who took gold.

Erik Mobaerg, also of Sweden, rounded out the podium, claiming the bronze medal.

This marks the fourth straight podium finish for the Canadian, who holds top spot in the overall ski cross world cup standings.

“It was a pretty good day,” said Howden to Alpine Canada. “There was good strong skiing at the top, and then I made a couple of mistakes that cost me the win, but it worked out OK. It was really great to see so many Canadians in the top eight today.”

Ottawa’s Jared Schmidt won the men’s small final for a fifth-place result, while Toronto’ Kevin Drury finished right behind for sixth overall.

On the women’s side, Whistler, B.C. racer Marielle Thompson finished fifth after winning the women’s small final. That race included two other Canadians, Tiana Gairns, of Prince George, B.C., and Ottawa’s Hannah Schmidt, who finished seventh and eighth, respectively.