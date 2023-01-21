A Number of Former Chilliwack Chiefs Up For 2023 Hobey Baker Award

Chilliwack (with files from Hobey Baker Website and Wikipedia) – – The Hobey Baker Award is an annual award given to the top US National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s ice hockey player. It has been awarded 41 times. It is named for Hall of Famer Hobey Baker, who played college hockey at Princeton University and died shortly after World War I.

The original statue for the award was commissioned and awarded by the Decathlon Athletic Club (now defunct) in Bloomington, Minnesota. The model for the award trophy was Steve Christoff, who played for the University of Minnesota and in the National Hockey League.

A number of Chilliwack Chief players who left for US college hockey scholarships are in the running for the 2023 accolade:

Mathieu Caron – Brown University

Anthony Vincent – Long Island University

Kevin Wall – Pennsylvania State University

Carter Wilkie – Rochester Institute of Technology

There are players who were with the Chiefs organization but did not play any regular season games: University of Denver forward Massimo Rizzo, Clarkson forward Ayrton Martino and Princeton goaltender Ethan Pearson.

Head coaches of NCAA Division I schools nominate the top three players in their league and the top three players in the nation. College hockey fans can also vote online at this time—and fan voting can be an important factor in the balloting outcome. Price Waterhouse Coopers tabulates the votes and the top 10 candidates are announced.

There are four criteria against which nominees for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award are considered:

Strength of character, on and off the ice

Contribution to the integrity of the team and outstanding skills in all phases of the game

Scholastic achievement and sportsmanship

Compliance with all NCAA rules, including being a full-time student in an accredited college or university and completing 50 percent or more of the season