Skip to content

2023 A Taste of the Valley Chilliwack – Opening for Vendors – February 10 and 11

Home
Business
2023 A Taste of the Valley Chilliwack – Opening for Vendors – February 10 and 11

Chilliwack – All About Expos and Chilliwack Heritage Park are hosting the 2023 A Taste of the Valley.

Facebook information is here.

Sample and shop a fabulous collection of artisans offering food, drinks and art.

This is a market where all the vendors have grown, made or baked their products to sell. You will have a chance to taste a sample of what our vendors have hand crafted before you buy.
Besides food and drink artisans, we will have artisans that sell art, soaps, home decor, charcuterie boards and jewellery to name a few.

There will be art displayed from some of our local artists around the venue.

Friday February 10 from 1pm-9pm
Saturday February 11 from 10am-8pm

Admission: $5 cash at the door
Kids 5 and under Free

No Dogs – Service Dogs only

Parking is Free – Salvation Army Food Bank will be there directing traffic and collecting donations.

ATM on site

Vendors: 10’x10′ space is $250.00 + GST. Please email info@allaboutexpos.ca

Share This:

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts