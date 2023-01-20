UPDATE on Great Save Competition for 1916 Hope Station (Presentation VIDEO)

Hope – On January 12, the National Trust announced 10 finalists out of over 30 shovel ready applications from across Canada for its Next Great Save competition. Prize sponsor is Ecclesiastical Insurance. Out of the 10 finalists announced, 4 heritage sites across BC made the final cut: Duncan Train Station; Historic Hope Station; Rossland Drill Hall; Abbotsford’s Turner House.

From the Historic 1916 Hope Station – Next Great Save YouTube Presentation video – This video showcases the Historic Hope Station in Hope, B.C., a 1916 railway station, which was expected to be demolished until a recent purchase by the Tashme Historical Society. Support Historic Hope Station by voting once a day from January 20 – February 22, 2023 at: https://nationatrustcanada.ca/what-yo… For more details about the station: www.tashmemuseum.ca

The public online vote will start from January 20 – February 22. The heritage site with the most votes becomes the Next Great Save and wins the $50,000 prize to be used to help save and revitalize the heritage place. Winner will be announced on February 23.