January 20 is the first of three Enhanced BC Family Benefit Payments

Victoria – Many B.C. families will see more money in their bank accounts starting Jan. 20, 2023, with the first of three enhanced BC Family Benefit payments.

On paper, the enhanced BC Family Benefit will provide families with moderate and low incomes, and children under 18, with more money in the first three months of 2023. The credit will provide as much as an additional $350 from January to March for a family with two children.

“With the rising cost of living due to global inflation and the day-to-day expenses that come with raising children, we know times are stressful,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Finance. “We’re here to help the parents who need it most with a little extra money to hopefully help take a bit of pressure off the family budget.”

Approximately 75% of B.C. families will receive the enhanced BC Family Benefit credit and approximately 84% of those families will receive at least an additional $50 per month, per child. Eligibility is based on income and number of children. It is automatically determined when someone registers for the Canada Child Benefit, usually through their income tax return. Most families will receive the benefit as a direct deposit from the Canada Revenue Agency, alongside the federal Canada Child Benefit program.