Skip to content

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 19, 2023 – Interviews: Scott Gaglardi, Executive Director Ruth and Naomi’s Mission Family Centre, Shawn Gieselman, Manager SinAmen Bun Co., Rick Rogers, VP Agassiz Speedway (VIDEO)

Home
Media
News
...
chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 19, 2023 – Interviews: Scott Gaglardi, Executive Director Ruth and Naomi’s Mission Family Centre, Shawn Gieselman, Manager SinAmen Bun Co., Rick Rogers, VP Agassiz Speedway (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 19, 2023 – Interviews: Scott Gaglardi, Executive Director Ruth and Naomi’s Mission Family Centre, Shawn Gieselman, Manager SinAmen Bun Co., Rick Rogers, VP Agassiz Speedway.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• 40 year old suspect arrested for shooting up business with pellet gun
• BIA & Ruth and Naomi’s begin cigarette butt recycling project
• From pigeons to prisons
AND…
• BC Scotties and Mens Curling Championship in Chilliwack was a huge success!

PLUS…!

Interview: Scott Gaglardi, Executive Director Ruth and Naomi’s Mission Family Centre
Interview: Shawn Gieselman, Manager SinAmen Bun Co.
Interview: Rick Rogers, VP Agassiz Speedway

News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

Share This:

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts