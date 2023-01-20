chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 19, 2023 – Interviews: Scott Gaglardi, Executive Director Ruth and Naomi’s Mission Family Centre, Shawn Gieselman, Manager SinAmen Bun Co., Rick Rogers, VP Agassiz Speedway (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 19, 2023 – Interviews: Scott Gaglardi, Executive Director Ruth and Naomi’s Mission Family Centre, Shawn Gieselman, Manager SinAmen Bun Co., Rick Rogers, VP Agassiz Speedway.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• 40 year old suspect arrested for shooting up business with pellet gun
• BIA & Ruth and Naomi’s begin cigarette butt recycling project
• From pigeons to prisons
AND…
• BC Scotties and Mens Curling Championship in Chilliwack was a huge success!
PLUS…!
Interview: Scott Gaglardi, Executive Director Ruth and Naomi’s Mission Family Centre
Interview: Shawn Gieselman, Manager SinAmen Bun Co.
Interview: Rick Rogers, VP Agassiz Speedway
News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore
chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™