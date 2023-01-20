Chilliwack Fire – Mattress Fire in Princess Avenue Apartment

Chilliwack – During the Friday lunch hour (January 20th@12:30PM) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 46000 block of Princess Avenue.

The action of residents with portable fire extinguishers, combined with the swift efforts of fire crews to complete the extinguishment of the fire significantly limited the damage that this fire could have caused.

One occupant of the apartment suite suffered light smoke inhalation and was attended to at the scene by BC Emergency Health Services Paramedics.

The Chilliwack Emergency Support Services (ESS) Team responded to the scene to provide support to the two displaced occupants of the suite.

The cause of this fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Officials and appears to be accidental.

