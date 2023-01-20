Skip to content

abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 19, 2023 – Interview: Rick Rogers, VP Agassiz Speedway (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 19, 2023 – Interview: Rick Rogers, VP Agassiz Speedway.

Headline News most affecting Abbotsford This Week:

• AbbyPD asking for help in a deadly hit and run on Lefeuvre Road
• Super Drug Lab bust removes millions of fentanyl doses from hitting the street
• Zellers will return to Abbotsford– inside the Hudson’s Bay
AND…
• Abbotsford Pro golfers are back on the green for the 2023 PGA tour

PLUS…

Interview: Rick Rogers, VP Agassiz Speedway

News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore

