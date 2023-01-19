Time to Climb the New Little Mountain Stairs

Chilliwack – At the Tuesday, August 2, 2022 council meeting, Chilliwack City Council awarded the Request for Quotation for “Little Mountain South Face Trail Stairs” in order to create a pedestrian route that will connect the valley floor to higher elevation trails on Little Mountain. The base of the stairs, along with a new parking area, will be located on City property at 46963 Yale Road.

The project scope comes with a high degree of construction difficulty as the route is on an extremely steep hillside terrain and involves heavy lifting and machinery access challenges. The existing ground slope of the corridor varies from 30% to slightly over 50%.

The City has allocated a budget of $200,000 to create the Little Mountain Stairs, which will link the valley floor and the proposed greenbelt for foot traffic. The budget also includes the creation of a new parking lot area at the base of the stairs on Yale Road.

The stairs will feature an eight-foot-wide stair corridor that extends approximately 128 metres, rising approximately 60 metres from the parking facility on Yale Road to a potential trail connection point. Approximately 340 recycled plastic posts will be placed to act as stair treads as part of the project.

UPDATE – You can now climb those stairs !

Daris LaPointe shared pictures of her climb with FVN (and thank you for that):