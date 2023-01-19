Hope Fire Chief (And Former Radio Host) Tom DeSorcy Retires

Hop0e/Fraser Valley – From District of Hope: Last Day as Hope’s Fire Chief

Thursday January 19 was Tom DeSorcy’s last day as Hope’s Fire Chief and an employee of the District. Tom’s work has spanned a few areas for the District, but he is obviously most remembered for setting up Hope’s amalgamated Fire Department and shepherding it through many challenges and leading many positive changes to it up to now.

So after almost 23 years with the District, we thank him for his valuable and unwavering service and wish him all the best in retirement. He deserves all our thanks.

From Don Lehn FVN – I worked with Tom during his radio days (as he was prepping to go into the Fire Service). In the mid to late 90’s while I was doing RadioMax News from Chilliwack to the Wack, Hope and Abbotsford, Tom was the Hope Morning Man. Great Guy. Enjoy the slower pace !