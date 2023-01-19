Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival and the Langley Community Music School – 2023 Jazz Education Workshop – Sunday March 26

Fort Langley – The Odlum Brown Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival and Langley Community Music School are giving BC high school and college musicians the chance to enhance their skills, industry knowledge and relationships to thrive in the music industry, through their 2023 Jazz Education Workshop.



All levels of jazz instrumentalists and vocalists are welcome to register for the workshop, which will take place Langley Community Music School on Sunday, March 26th (9AM-4:30PM). Registration for the event is $95 and is open now via the festival website. Students are advised to register before the March 10th deadline as workshop seats are limited.



“One of the key desires of the festival is to support youth artists so we are delighted to once again host a jazz education workshop,” says Dave Quinn, co-founder and artistic director. “We have expanded this year’s workshop to a full day to give students more time to perform, be mentored and learn from experienced jazz musicians, while networking with other young jazz musicians.”



The 2023 Jazz Education Workshop is a full day of personalized music mentoring and coaching from some of western Canada’s top jazz musicians and educators. The 2023 faculty includes Brad Turner (Workshop Facilitator, Piano), Andre Lachance (Bass), Dave Sikula (Guitar), Jennifer Scott (Voice), Jocelyn Waugh (Trumpet), John Lee (Drums), and Steve Kaldestad (Sax, Woodwinds).

Students will start the day with master class breakouts by instrument led by professional jazz musicians. There will be improvisational ensemble sessions and wrap up performances by each of the ensemble groups. The day will conclude with a Q&A session with the faculty.



“This is a fantastic opportunity for young jazz musicians, and we are happy to be welcoming the community to our school for this year’s workshop,” says Carolyn Graham, Principal at Langley Community Music School.



Look for more exciting announcements about the 2023 festival in the next few weeks. For more information, visit fortlangleyjazzfest.com.