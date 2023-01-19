Follow Your Heart Family Day Concert in Harrison Memorial Hall, Proceeds Benefiting Variety – The Children’s Charity – Saturday February 18

Harrison – Tourism Harrison hosts the Follow Your Heart Concert benefiting kids at Variety – The Children’s Charity.

The show is Saturday February 18 at Harrison Memorial Hall.

Earlybird sale tickets available now https://eventbrite.ca/e/follow-your-

7-10 PM with Doors open at 6:30PM

Silent Auction with proceeds benefiting Variety – The Children’s Charity

Concession hosted by Harrison Festival Society.

Join Todd Richard and the Follow Your Heart Band with feature guests Mike Sanyshyn and Tianna Lefebvre, Becca Hess, and Gord Maxwell.