Dave’s Roadhouse Music Closes January 31, and a Legendary Landmark Disappears – Eddie Van Halen, BB King and Jeff Healey All Stopped By. A Thank You to Chilliwack (VIDEO INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – Ironically as this interview was taped, we learned about the death of David Crosby. The irony is not lost.

Dave’s Roadhouse Music has been a Chilliwack institution since 1987. Dave Selvitella was originally from Hope and the 71 year old told FVN that he has spent half his life working this shop but it is time to retire and move back to Hope.

Another irony. This interview was done as Hope Fire Chief and former broadcaster Tom DeSorcy retired. Dave and Tom are neighbours.

While taking the video tour of the store that will close January 31, Dave mentioned some of the names that have come through. Eddie Van Halen, BB King, Jeff Healey just to name drop. There are posters from festivals that came and went and venues that may not host again. Island 22 and Seabird Island.

Word of the impending closure spread like wildfire via the local Facebook page, Good Life in Chilliwack.

The shop on Yale is sandwiched between the Tim Horton’s and Yellow Deli ( pardon the ironic pun).

The building is to be refurbished, so for Dave, the timing was right.

Crank it to 11 and stop by before closing. Everything is on sale.

Dave’s Roadhouse Music/ Dave Selvitella/FVN/Jan 19/2023

