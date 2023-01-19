City of Abbotsford Benefiting from Canada Community-Building Fund – $6.3M

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford has once again benefited from funding received from the Community Works Fund (CWF) program, which was the stimulus for the completion of multiple roads and infrastructure projects across the City in 2022. In total, the City received $6.3 million last year from the CWF, thanks to the federal government, through the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF).

Now in the ninth year of a ten-year agreement to deliver funding for local government infrastructure and capacity-building projects in the province, the Canada Community-Building Fund, which is administered by the Union of BC Municipalities, has transferred over $4.3 billion to B.C. communities, and the City of Abbotsford has been fortunate to receive $66 million from 2014 to 2023 for a variety of projects that benefit the City.

In 2022, the City completed eight large projects, thanks to CWF funding, including the remaining installations of the 2019 Sidewalk Program ($827,034), a new traffic signal at Delair Road ($181,819), improvements to Sumas Mountain Road ($57,070) and 11 different bridges across the City ($511,785), upgrades to the crosswalk at Mila Street and McMillan Road ($50,000) and modelling and updating to the City’s Community Energy and Emissions Inventory ($43,179). The most substantial projects completed in 2022 were updates to the Centennial Outdoor Pool ($825,439) and the bridge replacement at Campbell Road and Interprovincial Highway ($1,493,628). The remaining funds are being used for a number of projects still in progress.

FYI:

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

“Our Government is proud to have supported the undertaking and completion of numerous projects in Abbotsford this past year. These are projects that will improve commuting by all modes of travel, foster sustainability, offer access to more modern recreation infrastructure, and better connect the community. We will continue to deliver CCBF funds to communities across the country to improve life for Canadians and work towards a brighter future together.”

Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs

“I’m so excited for everyone in Abbotsford who will enjoy a beautiful renovation to the Centennial Outdoor Pool this summer and for many more to come. I’m grateful the federal government was able to support this important project and many others. I’m happy that the province was able to help.”

Ross Siemens, City of Abbotsford Mayor

“As a City, we are grateful to the Government of Canada for establishing the Canada Community-Building Fund and investing in local municipalities across the Country. In Abbotsford, we have benefited greatly from these funds, which have allowed us to undertake and complete several large projects which enhance our city’s infrastructure and allow us to further support the needs of our residents and focus on capacity-building priorities. We’d also like to thank the Province of BC and Union of BC Municipalities for administering the program in British Columbia and for delivering these funds to our communities.”