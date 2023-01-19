2023 Cultus Lake Park Residential Lease Payments and Moorage Registration

Cultus Lake – From Cultus Lake Park :

2023 Cultus Lake Park Residential Lease Payments

Cultus Lake Park office has now mailed the 2023 Residential Lease Information Packages including the invoices to all Park residents. All residential lease payments are due March 15, 2023. Any payments made after this date will be subject to a 10% late fee.

2023 Moorage Registration

The 2023 Moorage Registration forms and invoices have now been emailed to current moorage holders. Should you need to update your email address, please contact the Cultus Lake Park office at 604-858-3334 or email reception@cultuslake.bc.ca.

As per the Cultus Lake Park Boating and Foreshore Bylaw No 1179, 2020 and amendments, all completed forms and payments are due by March 15, 2023. Incomplete forms will not be processed and will be subject to a late penalty if submitted after March 15, 2023. No payments or forms will be accepted after April 15, 2023, and the moorage location will be forfeited.

Should you have any questions related to residential lease or moorage payments, please contact the Park office at 604-858-3334 or email reception@cultuslake.bc.ca.