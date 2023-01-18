Skip to content

Zellers Re-Launch Includes Seven Oaks Mall in Abbotsford

Toronto/Abbostford (with files from CNW) – They’re back. Whether the new stores will be an instant hit, remains to be seen.

And what about their legendary cafeterias?

The beloved Canadian brand announced the planned locations for its first 25 Zellers store experiences within Hudson’s Bay. Opening in communities across the country.

The brick-and-mortar locations will complement the first-ever Zellers.ca ecommerce site, ultimately bringing Zellers to nearly every community in Canada.

That includes Seven Oaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford.

From their media release: Zellers is gearing up to become the new go-to, from lifestyle to home and almost everything in between. 

