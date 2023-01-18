UPDATE on Great Save Competition for Heritage Abbotsford’s Turner House (Presentation VIDEO)

Abbotsford – On January 12, the National Trust announced 10 finalists out of over 30 shovel ready applications from across Canada for its Next Great Save competition. Prize sponsor is Ecclesiastical Insurance. Out of the 10 finalists announced, 4 heritage sites across BC made the final cut: Duncan Train Station; Historic Hope Station; Rossland Drill Hall; Abbotsford’s Turner House.

Turner House, the oldest-known standing home in Abbotsford, British Columbia, is a finalist in the National Trust of Canada’s Next Great Save competition! You could help us win $50,000 to turn this 1870s farmhouse into a sustainable community space in Clayburn Village. Vote for us every day from January 20th to February 22nd and be sure to stay tuned to find out what else we’ve got in store.

A public online vote will start from January 20 – February 22. The heritage site with the most votes becomes the Next Great Save and wins the $50,000 prize to be used to help save and revitalize the heritage place. Winner will be announced on February 23.

