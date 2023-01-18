The Annual Review Hearing for Allan Schoenborn, Who Murdered His Three Children in Merritt – Scheduled for February 17 at Colony Farm

Port Coquitlam/Colony Farm/Merritt – It is an annual review and it always brings up passionate discussion.

The annual Review Hearing for Allan Schoenborn, who murdered his three children in Merritt in 2008, has has another date for review scheduled for February 17 at Colony Farm.

Schoenborn has been held at the Colony Farm facility since 2010, when he was found not criminally responsible for the 2008 killings of his 10-year-old daughter and two sons aged eight and five in Merritt.

He has tried for some form of travel and freedom a number of times since his conviction, including shorter unescorted leaves into the community in March 2020. That freedom was at the discretion of the Colony Farm director.

His ex-wife Darcie Clarke, who was tormented by the deaths and then the continuing court cases, died in May 2019.

2020 FVN story is here.