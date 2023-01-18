OBITUARY – Former Chilliwack Giant and Coach Nick Knoke has Died

Chilliwack – It is with great sadness that the Chilliwack Giants announce the sudden passing of our dear friend, former Giant and Coach, Nick Knoke.

Nick was a loving husband and an outstanding father to his two boys.

He was a wonderful family man who always put his family first and football in close second. Nick has coached with the Chilliwack Giants for over 7 years.

He coached at all levels, and encouraged everyone to get involved. Anyone that was fortunate enough to have Nick as their coach, became stronger football players thanks to him.

Chilliwack Giants will miss his laugh, knowledge and support he always brought wherever he was. His dedication will never be forgotten.

Chilliwack Giants would like to send out their heartfelt sympathy to his family during this difficult time.

There has been a meal train set up to help support Jessy, Wyatt, and Logan.

If you’re interested in lending a hand the sign up is here https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/7ewqy8

If you or your kids are struggling with the news, don’t hesitate to reach out to one of your coaches or staff.