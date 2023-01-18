MISSING – AbbyPD Searching for 57-Year-Old Shaunna-Rae Johnson

Abbotsford – AbbyPD is seeking public assistance in locating 57-Year-Old Shaunna-Rae Johnson.
She was last seen in central Abbotsford on January 4th.
Anyone with information is asked to call AbbyPD.
File 2023-1899
Abbotsford – AbbyPD is seeking public assistance in locating 57-Year-Old Shaunna-Rae Johnson.
She was last seen in central Abbotsford on January 4th.
Anyone with information is asked to call AbbyPD.
File 2023-1899
Toronto/Abbostford (with files from CNW) – They’re back. Whether the new stores will be an instant hit, remains to be seen. And what about their
Abbotsford – AbbyPD is seeking public assistance in locating 57-Year-Old Shaunna-Rae Johnson. She was last seen in central Abbotsford on January 4th. Anyone with information
Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Wednesday January 18, 2023. CHWK Man Charged In BB Gun Incidents, BC Small Biz Awards.
Chilliwack – It is a win-win program for the Chilliwack BIA Business Improvement Association, their merchants, Ruth and Naomi’s and the environment. Two weeks ago,