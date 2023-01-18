Skip to content

MISSING – AbbyPD Searching for 57-Year-Old Shaunna-Rae Johnson

Abbotsford – AbbyPD is seeking public assistance in locating 57-Year-Old Shaunna-Rae Johnson.

She was last seen in central Abbotsford on January 4th.

Anyone with information is asked to call AbbyPD.

File 2023-1899

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

