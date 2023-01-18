UPDATE with NEW DATE – Chilliwack Giants AGM – SUNDAY January 19

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Giants Annual General Meeting will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in the Clover room at The Landing Sports Center. The meeting will start at 6 PM. (Originally slated for January 16)

Attendance is open to all Giants members and we’re hoping to see all of you there.

The AGM is to start planning the next season and discuss the previous season to see what went well and what could be improved. This is also when the Giants will elect new Board members. If there were any aspects of this past season that you didn’t like, or if there are changes that you’d like to see, getting involved on the Board is the way to see those addressed.

Available positions including:

2nd Vice President

Treasurer

Secretary

Director – Grant applications

Director – Social Media & Website

Director – Trainer Liaison

Director – Concession liaison

Director – Field Allocation

Director – Member Registration

The Chilliwack Giants Minor Football Association is 100% run by volunteers. Every single aspect, whether it’s visible or behind the scenes, is done by volunteers.

Amber Mckay- President – Chilliwack Giants Minor Football – a.mckay@chilliwackgiants.com