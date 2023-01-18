BUSINESS OPINION – Diane Janzen on CEPCO – “Essential”

Chilliwack – In December 2022, Chilliwack Community Services Executive Director Diane Janzen announced that she is to join Skwah First Nation as their Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) at the end of January.

The former School Trustee and Council member for Chilliwack was at the helm at CCS for a number of growth spurts including the start of the “Paramount Project” to bring all the CCS outlets under one roof. That new building is now under construction at the site of the old Paramount Theatre on Yale in Downtown Chilliwack. It is part of the District 1881 revitalization.

In an open letter on Facebook, Janzen posted her opinion on Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporationm better known as CEPCO.

“I would say particularly in the last couple of years, CEPCO has been essential. So, very practically, CEPCO, with the City of Chilliwack, granted us the land for the new Paramount Project. We got that land as a gift from CEPCO and the City of Chilliwack to build those 66 units and the new space for CCS. It has been absolutely critical.



The other thing I think is so important is the role of CEPCO in the downtown revitalization. For I would say 20 years, the City of Chilliwack as well as all of its citizens wondered what can we do to revitalize and make the downtown exactly what it should be, which is a jewel. They have done just that and it is amazing to see.



I think overall though, CEPCO is really an unsung hero as they’ve been involved in this kind of economic work for many many years.”