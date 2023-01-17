UPDATE – Ruth and Naomi’s Teams with Chilliwack BIA – Cigarette Recycling Bins (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – It is a win-win program for the Chilliwack BIA Business Improvement Association, their merchants, Ruth and Naomi’s and the environment. Two weeks ago, a joint program was unveiled in a soft launch.

30 small recycling bins will be placed within the BIA as a trial run to ask smokers to place their used butts into marked containers.

RAN Mission crews will pick up the butts and do a quick street clean and get paid for the amount of used tobacco product they take to the recycler.

They get to keep the profits via TerraCycle. TerraCyle is a international recycling company that , under its umbrella, has a Unsmoke Cigarette Free Recycling Program.

The metal receptacles placed around downtown will look similar to those found along Vedder Trail for anglers to deposit used and tangled fishing line.

What caught the eye of BIA Executive Director Trevor McDonald and RAN Mission Executive Director Scott Gaglardi was a UFV report called “Casual Contamination, Chilliwakc’s Butt Problem. Basically, this was an off shoot from a problem due to the success of District 1881. It’s draws customers to the area and many of them still smoke.

So, what does one do with the butts? Hit the streets or hit these receptacles?

Armed with new reflective gear, RAN clients from the shelters will take care of the dirty work and make somne money for RAN’s programs in the process.

RAN Executive Director Scott Gaglardi spoke with FVN’s Don Lehn about the initiative (RAN’s contact info is here):

RAN Executive Director Scott Gaglardi/FVN/Jan 17, 2023

RAN Recycle Program/FVN/Jan 17, 2023

RAN Recycle Program/ Executive Assistant Cheryl Giesbrecht/FVN/Jan 17, 2023