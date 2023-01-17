Two Robert Bateman Students Among Nominees for 55th Annual Athlete of the Year Awards

Vancouver/Abbotsford – Sport BC announced the finalists to be celebrated at the upcoming 55th Annual Athlete of the Year Awards taking place on Thursday, March 9 at the Vancouver Convention Centre East.

The event, to be hosted by CBC’s Scott Russell, recognizes the province’s best in amateur sport including athletes, coaches, teams, and officials for outstanding performances in their sport in either the 2021 or 2022 season. Each finalist was nominated by their Provincial or Multi-Sport Organization, High School, College, or University. The Selection Committee, led by long-serving Chair Bernie Pascall, included a diverse group of highly experienced British Columbia sport leaders and media members.

Two Students from Robert Batemen Secondary School in Abbotsford are up for awards. Rupinder Johal (Robert Bateman) – Wrestling and Logan Thiessen (Robert Bateman) – Football

High School Female Athlete of the Year

Lauren Clements (Terry Fox) – Basketball

Maella Hodgson (Elgin Park) – Athletics

Rupinder Johal (Robert Bateman) – Wrestling

Marina Rodocaj (R.A. McMath) – Volleyball

Rory Rothnie (Claremont) – Lacrosse

High School Male Athlete of the Year

Laon Kim (Gleneagle) – Swimming

Walker Sodaro (Kelowna) – Volleyball

Logan Thiessen (Robert Bateman) – Football

Aidan Turner (South Delta) – Athletics

Jimmy Zaborniak (Burnaby South) – Basketball

About Sport BC

Sport BC believes in the power of sport and is committed to building stronger communities through positive sport experiences. Our goal is to enhance and support sport participation in British Columbia ensuring everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Through our KidSport BC, BC Amateur Sport Fund, and ProMOTION Plus along with our services Sport BC Insurance, and Payroll and Group Benefits; Sport BC supports our seventy plus member organizations. Keep up to date @SportBC