Seizures of Contraband, Drugs and Other Items (worth $103K) at Kent Institution – Noted as “Exceptional Search”

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – Over the past few weeks, we have been hearing the term “exceptional search” at various federal corrections instiutions in the Fraser Valley.

From January 1 to 11, 2023, contraband and unauthorized items were seized during an exceptional search conducted at Kent Institution, the maximum- security federal institution.

The contraband and unauthorized items seized included:

· 45.3 grams of THC

· 1.9 grams of amphetamines

· 12.7 grams of MDMA

· 15 pills of MDMA

· Unidentified pills

· 290.6 grams of tobacco

· 10 cellphones and 13 chargers

· One SIM card

· Six cutting weapons

The total institutional value of this seizure is estimated at $103,000.