Seizures of Contraband, Drugs and Other Items (worth $103K) at Kent Institution – Noted as “Exceptional Search”

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – Over the past few weeks, we have been hearing the term “exceptional search” at various federal corrections instiutions in the Fraser Valley.

From January 1 to 11, 2023, contraband and unauthorized items were seized during an exceptional search conducted at Kent Institution, the maximum- security federal institution.

The contraband and unauthorized items seized included:

·         45.3 grams of THC
·         1.9 grams of amphetamines
·         12.7 grams of MDMA
·         15 pills of MDMA
·         Unidentified pills
·         290.6 grams of tobacco
·         10 cellphones and 13 chargers
·         One SIM card
·         Six cutting weapons

The total institutional value of this seizure is estimated at $103,000.

