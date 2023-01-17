Seizures of Contraband, Drugs and Other Items (worth $103K) at Kent Institution – Noted as “Exceptional Search”

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – Over the past few weeks, we have been hearing the term “exceptional search” at various federal corrections instiutions in the Fraser Valley.
From January 1 to 11, 2023, contraband and unauthorized items were seized during an exceptional search conducted at Kent Institution, the maximum- security federal institution.
The contraband and unauthorized items seized included:
· 45.3 grams of THC
· 1.9 grams of amphetamines
· 12.7 grams of MDMA
· 15 pills of MDMA
· Unidentified pills
· 290.6 grams of tobacco
· 10 cellphones and 13 chargers
· One SIM card
· Six cutting weapons
The total institutional value of this seizure is estimated at $103,000.