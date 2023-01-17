Métis Nation British Columbia Launches Mîcôwin (Food) Program

Surrey/Fraser Valley – Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) launched the Mîcôwin (Food) Program to help support Métis Citizens with the rising cost of groceries. Canada’s Food Price Report 2022 states that COVID-19 related disruptions to the food supply chain and other factors have resulted in the cost of food going up 5% to 7%. This jump in food costs is leading many families into desperate situations.

To relieve some of the pressure, MNBC’s Ministry of Children and Families (MoCF) was granted limited COVID-19 funding that will be used to provide some food relief to approximately 87 low-income Métis families with children living at home.

“We have heard from Métis families in communities that rising inflation has had a direct impact on their ability to afford vital groceries,” says Debra Fisher, MNBC Minister of Children and Families. “Our Board of Directors is committed to supporting our Citizens and families in their time of need.”

The Mîcôwin (Food) Program will launch January 23, and provide groceries delivered directly to the homes of MNBC Citizens. This support will help relieve the financial pressures that Métis families are struggling with at this time. Our objective is to assist in the prevention of Métis children and youth being apprehended and placed in the care of (MCFD) due to poverty.

Eligibility

MNBC Citizen or in the process of obtaining citizenship

The applicant must have their children and youth under 18 years of age living in their care

A total combined yearly household income less than: $32,899 – family of 2 (1-adult and 1-child) $40,445 – family of 3 $49,106 – family of 4 $55,695 – family of 5

You will need to provide copies of the following: Proof of income (2 Pay Stubs, Income Assistance, P.W.D Stub etc.) Applicants Picture ID Child(s) BC Care Card



Eligibility form: https://forms.office.com/r/0T6Sdx62Py

IMPORTANT: We anticipate a large influx of applications. Please allow a 7-14-days minimum for processing time