LOCAL BUSINESS STORY – Mel Kaario Business Coach, ADHD Coach – Live Your Life on Fire Without the Burnout (INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – When you hear the term Live Coach or Business Coach you may have the thought of a Tony Robbins style “rah rah” guy in a nice three piece suit, harping that his program is the way to live your life.

While he admits that he is a fan of Mr. Robbins, Mel Kaario’s approach to business and life in general is different and perhaps not what you would expect.

From his website, his philosophy ( one of many mantras) is: You are in the right place…. Don’t live with regret hoping one day things will be different! There is a better way.

In comments to FVN: I’m helping people redefine what it means to be successful and prosperous. Money , material things and status are the default definitions of success and while we all want to live in some abundance the world is full of people that have this and yet are unhappy or much worse.

In conversation with FVN’s Don Lehn, Kaario was asked, bluntly, is this legit and are you selling snake oil ? Kaario answered honestly, using his own background experience with burnout as a prime example of what he does. He has refused clients who “he didn’t click with”.

Facebook page is here.

Website is here.