Chilliwack Man Arrested in Connection to BB Gun Incidents at SinAmen Bun Co, a Quilt Shop and a Nearby Church (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP’s Community Response Team has arrested a 40 year old Chilliwack man in connection with recent incidents of intentional damage to windows.

FVN has learned that the suspect may have mental health issues and has been in trouble with the law before.

Chilliwack RCMP are investigating multiple incidents of mischief involving the use of a pellet or BB gun which has resulted in thousands of dollars of damage to windows in downtown Chilliwack. The latest incident was reported to police on Monday, January 16th, 2023 after broken windows were discovered at a business located in the 8800 block of Young Road (SinAmen Bun Co). Police seized surveillance footage which assisted them in identifying and arresting a suspect.

Other incidents happened at Cozy Cotton Quilting and a nearby church.

SinAmen Bun Co/January 17, 2023/FVN

A 40 year old Chilliwack man has been arrested in connection with multiple mischief offences involving this spree of damaged windows. He has been released on conditions pending his first appearance in court.

“These incidents have a major impact on our business community” says Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, Media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. “CCTV footage and timely reporting to police allowed our Community Response Team to advance their investigation, gather evidence which ultimately lead to an arrest.”

Anyone with any information or CCTV surveillance footage of recent damage to windows believed to be caused by BB or pellet guns is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP. Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

SinAmen Bun Co. Manager Shawn Gieselman told FVN that the cost to businesses is a major hit and his business has been the target of smash and grabs over the past year. There is video surveillance for the building.